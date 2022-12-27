Warm & Windy today… Mountain snow tonight

Warm and windy ahead for your Tuesday afternoon... mountain snow begins tonight.

TODAY: Increasing cloud cover and winds as we head into the afternoon. Very warm today with highs in the 60s and even some low 70s. Critical fire weather will impact Pueblo, Huerfano and Las Animas counties through this evening.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and breezy overnight. Morning lows Wednesday will dip into the low and mid-30s.

EXTENDED: Snow in the mountains along the Continental Divide will be nearly constant through the day on Wednesday. We'll see breezy and mild conditions again Wednesday with highs in the mid and upper-50s. Bands of snow from the Palmer Divide to Colorado Springs is possible Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Much cooler Thursday with highs in the 40s. Our next winter storm arrives for the first day of the new year.