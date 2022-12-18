Marty’s Sunday Morning Forecast – More Clouds – 12/18/2022

Overview: We’re tracking a more clouds to wrap up the weekend.

Today: The air should warm a little for more areas along the I-25 corridor Colorado where afternoon temperatures will warm into the 40s, but we also expect clouds to filter out the sun at times. Low lying areas along the Arkansas River near where snow is on the ground will remain cooler today with high temperatures remaining in the 30s. The wind shouldn’t be much of a factor for most areas, but near the Sangre de Cristo Mountains there will be some gusty periods.

Tonight: The clouds will decrease during the night with low temperatures falling into the single digits and teens for most areas with the high mountain valleys falling below zero again.

Extended: Monday looks less cloudy; more clouds are expected Tuesday and Wednesday. High temperatures through mid-week will generally reach the 30s and 40s along and west of the I-25 corridor, but Tuesday could be colder over lower elevations farther east. Very cold air looks to reach the area late Wednesday and early Thursday possibly resulting in some light snow, and we’ll remain very cold over much of eastern Colorado on Friday while the air over and near the mountains should warm a little.