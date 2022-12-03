Marty’s Saturday Morning Forecast – Less Wind & Cooler – 12/3/2022

Overview: We're tracking several fast-moving systems that will bring snow to the high country occasionally, but mostly wind and changing temperatures to the plains...

Today: We expect mountain wave clouds to filter the sun for much of the day. The air will be colder, but the wind will be much lighter over many areas. Gusty wind is still expected at times over the mountains, and in pockets near the mountains on the higher terrain along I-25, but even in these areas the gusts won't be as strong as they have been for the last couple of days. We expect temperatures in the 30s and 40s for much of the day for most areas, but some pockets on the northern slopes of the Raton Mesa should reach the 50s.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy at times over and near the mountains with low temperatures will fall into the teens and 20s along and north of the Arkansas River, and lower 30s south of the Arkansas River.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy at times over and near the mountains Most areas will be a little warmer with high temperatures in the 40s to 50s, but with periods of shade and wind the air will feel cooler at times.

Extended: Strong wind gusts may develop over and near the mountains Sunday night into early Monday, and many areas will remain breezy, but we also expect slightly warmer air and less cloud cover over eastern Colorado. For the mountains along and west of the Continental Divide we expect snow to increase in coverage through the day on Monday, and accumulating snow is likely to fall over the ski resorts intermittently through mid-week. The air should cool and the wind should relax over much of eastern Colorado on Tuesday and Wednesday with high temperatures falling into the 30s and 40s along and north of the Arkansas River, but it's possible that stronger wind and warmer air will continue to be found over the higher terrain south of the Arkansas River. There is also a slight chance that scattered snow showers could develop over and near the eastern mountains on Wednesday or Wednesday night, but right now it looks unlikely we'll receive significant snowfall. Thursday and Friday look breezy and dry.