Marty’s Tuesday Morning Forecast – Burst of Snow Early – 11/29/2022

Overview: We're tracking winter driving conditions over the high country, and much colder air with a brief burst of snow for eastern Colorado today...

Today: Windy and much colder with a period of snow possible this morning. Snowfall accumulations capable of impacting travel are most likely on the higher terrain around the Pikes Peak Region this morning where a quick 1”- 3” of snow will briefly whiten roadways, and gusty wind will blow snow around and reduce visibility. Most of the impacts to travel with snow will occur this morning, but a little light snow or flurries may continue to fall intermittently throughout the day for many areas. Expect a blustery wind this morning to gradually decrease this afternoon. We only expect high temperatures in the 20s and 30s for most areas with some teens over the mountains.

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear and cold with low temperatures in the single digits above and below zero for the mountains and mountain valleys, mainly teens over the plains.

Extended: Wednesday will be dry but still cold for most areas. The air will warm Thursday into Friday with high temperatures Friday probably reaching the 50s and 60s for many areas, and possibly lower 70s for the far eastern plains, but we also expect some clouds and strong wind. Next weekend looks to remain windy at times locally with snow likely over the ski resorts. Saturday will probably be cooler than Sunday.