Marty’s Saturday Morning Forecast – Snow Ends Early – 11/27/2022

Overview: We're tracking several fast moving systems that will bring wind, temperature fluctuations, and some chances for a little snow...

Today: Any early snow will end quickly with decreasing clouds through the day. The morning will be chilly with some lightly whitened roadways over the higher terrain, and the afternoon will be mostly sunny and cooler than Saturday with high temperatures in the 40s to near 50 for most areas. While the wind won't be as strong as it was for some areas on Saturday, we still expect a chilly breeze to develop over some areas.

Tonight: Mostly clear with low temperatures will fall into the teens and 20s for most areas, but the high mountain valleys will fall into the single digits.

Extended: Monday will be windy over and near the mountains and breezy elsewhere. High temperatures Monday afternoon will warm into the 50s and 60s for the plains along and south of the Arkansas River, with 40s and 50s on the higher terrain around the Pikes Peak Region. We expect increasing clouds Monday afternoon ahead of another cold front that looks to arrive Monday night and Tuesday. Tuesday will be blustery and colder, and a period of light snow appears possible with snowfall accumulations most likely on the higher terrain surrounding both Colorado Springs and Pueblo, but light snowfall accumulations are also possible over lower elevations. Wednesday will be dry but still cold for most areas. The air will warm Thursday into Friday with high temperatures Friday probably reaching the 50s and 60s for many areas, and possibly lower 70s for the far eastern plains, but we also expect the wind to get strong. Next weekend looks windy and colder with snow likely over the ski resorts.