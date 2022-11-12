Marty’s Saturday Morning Forecast – A Little Warmer – 11/12/2022

Overview: We’re tracking a slightly warmer, breezy weekend followed by a rather chilly week…

Today: Mostly sunny this morning, then increasing clouds and a little breezy at times this afternoon with high temperatures in the 40s to lower 50s for most areas,

Tonight: Partly cloudy with low temperatures in the teens and 20s for most, but the high mountain valleys will dip into the single digits.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, a little breezy in spots during the afternoon and slightly warmer with high temperatures in the 40s and 50s again for most areas.

Extended: Monday will be colder with high temperatures only in the 30s to lower 40s, which is probably about as warm as we’ll get for most of the week. Low temperatures will routinely fall into the teens and 20s for many areas, and single digits at times for some. We expect a chilly wind off and on through the week as well. A weak storm passing to our south on Monday may bring increasing clouds and a chance for scattered snow showers to areas mainly south of the Arkansas River. Another weak storm could bring another round of at least scattered snow showers to the area late Tuesday into Wednesday. Still cool on Thursday, then even colder with another chance for snow Thursday night into Friday.