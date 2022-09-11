Marty’s Sunday Morning Forecast – Early Clouds, PM Sun – 9/11/2022

Overview: We're tracking decreasing clouds and warmer air…

Today: Areas of low cloud cover and patchy fog over the plains will gradually dissipate with most areas becoming sunny and breezy during the afternoon. Under areas of low cloud cover, the air will remain chilly for a while in the morning, but as the sun breaks through the clouds over more areas during the afternoon the air will warm some with afternoon temperatures in the 60s and 70s for most areas, lower 80s for the some of the high mountain valleys.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cool with low temperatures mostly in the 40s, but some higher mountain communities may dip into the 30s.

Extended: The air will be much warmer this week with high temperatures generally in the 70s over the mountains and 80s to lower 90s for the plains. We expect hazy conditions with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms possible starting Tuesday over the mountains, with better chances for spotty showers and thunderstorms farther east starting Wednesday.