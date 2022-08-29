A sunny and warm start to the week

A wonderful start to the work week with sunny skies and warm tempertures. TODAY: We'll see mainly sunny skies and temperatures ranging from the mid-80s to the low-90s. A vast majority of our area will remain dry today. TONIGHT: Clear skies and cool overnight with morning lows in the mid and upper-50s. EXTENDED: Mainly dry and warm through the extended forecast period. We'll see a slightly better chance for a few thundershowers on Wednesday. Temperatures look to stay slightly above average through the Labor Day weekend with highs in the upper-80s and 90s.

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

