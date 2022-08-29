Skip to Content
Weather
By
Updated
today at 7:52 AM
Published 7:43 AM

A sunny and warm start to the week

8-29 HIGHS

A wonderful start to the work week with sunny skies and warm tempertures.
TODAY: We'll see mainly sunny skies and temperatures ranging from the mid-80s to the low-90s.  A vast majority of our area will remain dry today.
TONIGHT: Clear skies and cool overnight with morning lows in the mid and upper-50s.
EXTENDED: Mainly dry and warm through the extended forecast period.  We'll see a slightly better chance for a few thundershowers on Wednesday. Temperatures look to stay slightly above average through the Labor Day weekend with highs in  the upper-80s and 90s.

Article Topic Follows: Weather
Author Profile Photo

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content