Marty’s Sunday Morning Forecast – Spotty PM Storms – 8/28/2022

Overview: We’re expecting a warmer weekend with lesser chances for rain.

Today: Partly cloudy, breezy and warmer again with isolated showers and thunderstorms primarily over and near to the mountains this afternoon. Thunderstorms today are not likely to be strong, but brief rainfall, lightning, and very gusty wind could occur under any thunderstorms that can develop. High temperatures should reach the 80s and 90s for the plains and mainly 70s to lower 80s over the mountains and high mountain valleys.

Tonight: Any showers or thunderstorms will end, and then mostly clear with low temperatures in the 50s to lower 60s for the plains with 30s and 40s over the mountains and high mountain valleys.

Extended: Monday looks a little cooler and mostly dry save a brief shower over the mountains. Spotty showers and thunderstorms are possible on occasion the rest of the week, though we don’t expect widespread, heavy rain on any given day. We’ll remain very warm all week with high temperatures in the 80s and 90s for the plains, mainly 70s over our local mountain communities and high mountain valleys.