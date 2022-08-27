Skip to Content
Marty’s Saturday Morning Forecast – Warmer, Less Rain – 8/27/2022

Overview:  We’re expecting a warmer weekend with lesser chances for rain.

Today:  Partly cloudy and warmer with isolated showers and thunderstorms primarily over and very near to the mountains this afternoon. Thunderstorms today are not likely to be strong, but brief showers, lightning, and gusty wind should be expected under any thunderstorms that can develop. High temperatures should reach the 80s and 90s for the plains and mainly 70s over the mountains and high mountain valleys.

Tonight:  Any showers or thunderstorms will end, then mostly clear with low temperatures in the 50s to lower 60s for the plains with 30s and 40s over the mountains and high mountain valleys.

Sunday:  Partly cloudy, breezy and warmer again with isolated showers and thunderstorms primarily over and very near to the mountains this afternoon. Thunderstorms today will be few and far between and are not likely to be strong, but brief rainfall, lightning, and very gusty wind could occur under any thunderstorms that can develop. High temperatures should reach the 80s and 90s for the plains and mainly 70s to lower 80s over the mountains and high mountain valleys.

Extended:  Early next week looks a little cooler and mostly dry, but very spotty showers and thunderstorms could still pop up over and very near to the mountains on occasion. Showers and thunderstorms may become a bit more numerous as the week progresses.

Marty Venticinque

Marty is a weekend morning meteorologist for KRDO.

