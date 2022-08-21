Marty’s Sunday Morning Forecast – Cool Again – 8/21/2022

Overview: We're tracking a couple more cool days with mainly mountain thunderstorms.

Today: Any patchy low clouds and/or fog over the plains will dissipate early, then partly cloudy and a little warmer with high temperatures in the 70s and 80s for most areas, but some mountain areas may remain in the 60s. Scattered showers and/or thunderstorms are most likely over and near the mountains again.

Tonight: Showers and/or thunderstorms over and near the mountains should become increasingly isolated as the evening progresses and eventually come to an end. Partly to mostly cloudy during the night with low temperatures in the 40s and 50s again.

Extended: The air will warm a little next week with high temperatures eventually climbing back into the 80s to lower 90s for the plains with mostly 70s for the mountains. Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible most days over and very near to the mountains, but rain chances look very slim over the plains.