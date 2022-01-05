Another windy day across southern Colordo… and frigid temps on the way

Another windy day across southern Colorado with mild temperatures.

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies and windy conditions into the afternoon and evening. Look for NW winds 20-30 mph and gusting 45 to 50 mph. Frigid temperatures on the way.

TONIGHT: Scattered snow showers tonight… but very little accumulating snow in Colorado Springs. Light accumulations are possible across the Palmer Divide. Lows tonight will drop into the single digits.

EXTENDED: Arctic air will sit across the area Thursday. Cold temperatures, with highs in the 20s and 30s. High pressure builds across the region on Friday… and temperatures will soar back into the upper-50s and low-60s by Friday afternoon. The mountains are set to see another round of snow by Saturday evening.