Sunny skies, cool, and breezy for the midweek

Sunny skies along with cool and dry conditions the next couple of days.

TODAY: Plentiful sunshine and cool temperatures ahead for your Wednesday afternoon. After morning starts in the single digits and teens… afternoon highs will climb into the mid and upper-40s. The mountains along and west of the Continental Divide will continue to see periods of snow.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold overnight. Overnight lows Thursday morning will fall into the low-20s.

EXTENDED: A pattern change is on the way to ring in the new year! For the first time in quite awhile we'll see a chance for accumulating snow along the I-25 corridor. Right now the timing looks to be from New Year's Eve night into Saturday morning. Right now it looks like accumulations will be light… but likely enough to cover area roadways. Frigid temperatures ahead for the first day of the new year.