Partly cloudy and cool today with more snow for the mountains

Partly cloudy and cool for your Monday with more snow for the mountains on the way.

TODAY: A mixture of sun and cloudiness for southern Colorado. High temperatures Monday will range from the low-40s to the low-50s. Winter Storm warning are in effect for the mountains west of the Continental Divide.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold overnight with morning lows Tuesday dipping into the 20s. Snow showers will continue along the Continental Divide and areas to the west.

EXTENDED: The extended forecast for southern Colorado remains dry and cool through the end of the year with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Much colder temperatures will usher in the new year as temperatures drop Saturday morning into the single digits. Right now the forecast high for Saturday is a cold 28 degrees for Colorado Springs.