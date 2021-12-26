Tonight: High Wind Warnings in effect for much of the I-25 corridor and eastern Colorado through 8pm tonight as gusts reaching 50-60mph. Gradually the winds will subside briefly after midnight, as we're in for another breezy day tomorrow. Low temperatures to 21 degrees in Colorado Springs and 22 in Pueblo.

Extended: Looking at a cooler week ahead with high temperatures in the 40s and even 30s. A weak system will pass through Monday night bringing the chance for a few flurries to El Paso County, but little to no accumulation is expected. Then entering into a dry pattern before another disturbance bringing snow chances to the area on Saturday.

