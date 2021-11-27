Incoming Dry Spell

Tonight: Mostly clear skies with low temperatures to 28 degrees in Colorado Springs and 25 in Pueblo.

Extended: A high pressure ridge will dominate the forecast through the next 7 days. Plenty of sunshine with little to no precipitation chances through into next weekend. A weak but dry cold front will drop through the state on Tuesday, pushing high temperatures back into the 50s, but still quite nice for late November. Drought conditions will likely continue to worsen due to this pattern, the next drought monitor gets released on Thursday, pray for rain/snow.

