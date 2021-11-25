Sunny skies and chilly today

Sunny skies and chilly conditions Thanksgiving day.

TODAY: High temperatures this afternoon will top out in the upper-40s and low-50s with a breezy north wind.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and cold overnight. We're out the door Friday morning with temperatures in the low to mid-20s.

EXTENDED: Temperatures up and down over the next couple of days. Sunny and the mid-60s Friday... with a ten degree cool down for Saturday. The forecast is dry and mild through the middle of next week.