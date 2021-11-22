Skip to Content
Sunny and warm the next couple of days

11-22 highs

Terrific weather to start the holiday week, before rain and snow showers arrive Wednesday.

TODAY: Mainly sunny and mild today with high temperatures in the low to mid-60s. Winds will be light.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold overnight. Morning lows Tuesday will fall into the 20s and 30s. Rain and snow will develop in the mountains to our west by Tuesday night.

EXTENDED: Increasing clouds with rain and snow showers Wednesday afternoon and night. Chillier as well with highs Wednesday in the low and mid-40s. Snow is possible in Colorado Springs and Pueblo with accumulations expected to be below one inch.
Thanksgiving day will be much cooler.

