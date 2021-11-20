Rain/Snow Showers Tonight

Tonight: Scattered rain showers will push into Colorado Springs this evening with snow showers above 6500ft. Gradually with cooling temperatures the rain could change over to light snow for the Colorado Springs with very little accumulation. Mostly likely just a light dusting on the grassy areas. Turning mostly clear after midnight with low temperatures to 26 degrees in Colorado Springs and 28 in Pueblo. It's possible for slick areas during the early morning hours.

Extended: Plenty of sunshine on Sunday with high temperatures in the low 50s. Entering into a warming trend to start the week, reaching into the low 60s in Colorado Springs Monday/Tuesday. A cold front on Wednesday will bring another burst of rain/snow to Colorado and cooler temperatures. It's something to keep an eye on if you're traveling for Thanksgiving. Of course we'll have more updates to come.

Click HERE for an interactive radar.

The KRDO StormTracker 13 weather app is available for download in the iOS app store and in Google Play.

CLICK HERE for the iOS app.

CLICK HERE for the Android app.