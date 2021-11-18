Mainly sunny and chilly Thursday afternoon

Mainly sunny and cool temps ahead for your Thursday.

TODAY: High temperatures this afternoon will top out in the low to mid-50s. Winds will be breezy over the higher terrain, and Red Flag warning have been posted.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy and not quite as cold overnight. Morning lows Friday will drop into the upper-20s and low-30s.

EXTENDED: Milder and dry Friday and Saturday with highs in the low to mid-60s. Another weak cold front will pass across the area Saturday night, ushering in slightly cooler temperatures for Sunday. The long range forecast does indicate a chance for some light snow by the middle of next week.