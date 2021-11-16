Much colder air just around the corner

Warm and windy for your Tuesday will equal critical fire weather.

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies and windy conditions for Tuesday afternoon. West winds 15-25 mph and gusts as high as 40 mph. Highs today will be in the upper-60s to the upper-70s.

TONIGHT: Clearing skies and colder overnight with morning lows Wednesday in the upper-20s and low-30s.

EXTENDED: Much chilly temperatures the next couple of days. Highs Wednesday will only make it into the low and mid-40s. Clear skies and frigid starts ahead for Thursday morning as lows drop into the teens and low-20s.