Weekend Forecast: Sunny and warm followed by cold and cloudy

It is going to be a fabulous Saturday across Southern Colorado. Highs will be mild in the 60s and 70s under sunny skies. Clouds begin to build Saturday evening ahead of a cold front that will really change up the weather for Sunday.

Sunday is shaping up to be a cold and raw day across much of Colorado with highs only in the 40s and stubborn cloud cover hanging around all day, it will be a dreary Halloween. Trick or treating should go on without any issues but the chance for a few rain drops and/or snowflakes are not out of the question. So, bundle up! It's going to be a cold Halloween.

Our forecast gets a bit tricky (although Halloween will be over) for Monday-Wednesday. We are expected to remain chilly with highs well below normal with rain and snow chances increasing through Wednesday. We could see our first snow of the season in Colorado Springs Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Regardless it is going to be a cool and more wet week than we've previously had to get ready for the changes!