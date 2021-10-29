Sunny and warm through Saturday, colder Sunday

A beautiful end to the work week with sunny skies and afternoon highs in the 60s and 70s.

TODAY: High pressure will be in control of our weather through the first half of the weekend. Winds Friday afternoon will be much lighter with SE winds 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clears skies and chilly lows Saturday morning with starts in the mid and upper-30s.

EXTENDED: Partly cloudy and warm Saturday. A strong push of cold air will move across the region early Sunday morning. Much cooler Sunday with highs in the low to mid-50s.