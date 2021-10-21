Partly cloudy skies and mild Thursday

Partly cloudy and mild temperatures Thursday afternoon. A little warmer Friday.

TODAY: A mixture of sun and clouds today with highs in the mid and upper-60s. Winds will be light today.

TONIGHT: Partly cloud and cold overnight with morning lows in the low and mid-30s.

EXTENDED: A beautiful Friday on tap with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the low and mid-70s. Partly and mild Saturday and Sunday. The mountains will like see a few showers Saturday night and Sunday. High temperatures will remain in the upper-60s and low-70s. Next chance for showers will be later Tuesday.