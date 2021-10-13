Skip to Content
today at 7:44 AM
Published 7:29 AM

Sunny and mild before our next system arrives Thursday

10-13 highs

A return to quiet weather Wednesday with our next system arriving Thursday.

TODAY: Mainly sunny skies and mild temperatures Wednesday with highs in the mid and upper-60s and a few low-70s on the eastern plains.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy and cold overnight with morning lows in the low-30s.

EXTENDED: Increasing cloudiness and scattered rain and snow showers by Thursday afternoon and evening. Cooler Thursday with highs in the mid-50s and low-60s. Clearing and cold overnight with morning lows Friday falling into the upper-20s and low-30s. Warming and dry for the weekend.

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

