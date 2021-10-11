Mild Monday, but a strong storm for Tuesday

Weather

Major changes coming our way Tuesday with windy conditions, rain showers, and mountain snow.

TODAY: Today will be a transition day day with sunny skies, mild temperatures and stronger afternoon breezes. Highs Monday in the mid-60s to the low-70s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and breezy overnight with morning lows Tuesday in the upper-30s and low-40s.

EXTENDED: Strong winds and critical fire weather in the forecast for Tuesday. Winds gusting 40 to 50 mph late morning and afternoon. Scattered rain showers can also be expected with highs in the 60s across the plains. Snow may be heavy at times in the mountains… especially across the eastern San Juan mountains. Colder temperatures at the end of the week with the first freeze possible for Colorado Springs.