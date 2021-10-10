Marty’s Sunday Morning Forecast – Cooler, Few Rain/Snow Showers – 10/10/2021

Weather

Overview: We’re tracking wind, fire weather, colder air, and possibly a little rain and snow for some areas!

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy, and cooler with scattered rain and snow showers possible, especially south of the Arkansas River this morning. High temperatures in the 50s and 60s for the plains with upper 40s and 50s over the mountains and mountain valleys, but cooler under any showers.

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear with low temperatures in the 30s and 40s for the plains, 20s and 30s for our local mountain communities and high mountain valleys. Temperatures should remain above freezing over the plains of eastern Colorado. A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect for the San Luis Valley tonight where temperatures will fall into the middle 20s in many locations putting and end to the growing season.

Extended: Monday and early Tuesday look windy and warmer with high temperatures in the 60s and 70s for the plains, mainly 50s to lower 60s over the mountains and mountain valleys, but the air will turn noticeably colder from west to east Tuesday afternoon. Fire weather conditions appear likely early next week for many areas. The high country will pick up some snow late Tuesday through Wednesday morning, and over eastern Colorado it is also possible we’ll have a little rain and snow, especially over northern areas. Temperatures could drop to near or slightly below freezing over parts of eastern Colorado as early as Tuesday or Wednesday night. The rest of the week looks mostly sunny and cool with highs in the 50s and 60s for most areas.