Much Cooler Trend Ahead

Tonight: The strong westerly winds will die off through the evening hours, down to about 10mph overnight. Partly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers possible in far southern Colorado, but we'll stay dry in Colorado Springs and Pueblo. Low temperatures down to 40 degrees in Colorado Springs and 44 in Pueblo.

Sunday: We'll likely see morning sunshine with increasing clouds along the I-25 corridor. But high temperatures will drop 10-15 degrees across the region, only reaching 61 in Colorado Springs and 65 in Pueblo. The bulk of the moisture will stay south of the HWY 50 corridor, but a stray shower in central Colorado can't be completely ruled out.

Extended: Warming back up slightly for Monday with plenty of sunshine, but keep an eye on Tuesday as another system will cross through the state, this time bringing better precipitation chances for Colorado Springs.

