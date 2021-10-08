Breezy and warm for your Friday afternoon

Weather

Partly cloudy, warm, and breezy heading into the weekend.

TODAY: A trough of low pressure will begin to swing into Colorado today, bringing us breezy conditions this afternoon and tonight. Highs will still be quite warm today in the upper-70s to the mid-80s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and cool overnight. Morning lows Saturday will dip into the upper-40s and low-50s by sunrise Saturday.

EXTENDED: Warm and windy for the first half of the weekend. Critical fire conditions will be prevalent Saturday afternoon across the plains with winds gusting as highs as 40 mph. Cooler temperatures and a small chance for showers will arrive by Sunday. Highs Sunday will top out in the mid and upper-60s.