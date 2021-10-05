Mainly sunny and warm for your Tuesday

Weather

Mainly sunny skies and mild temperatures for your Tuesday, and quiet weather now through Saturday.

TODAY: High pressure will continue to provide mild temperatures and mainly sunny skies today. Highs will climb into the mid and upper-70s and low-80s.

TONIGHT: Western Colorado will see rain showers overnight. Mainly dry here across the I-25 corridor with overnight lows in the mid and upper-40s.

EXTENDED: Plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures through Saturday. Winds will begin to kick up Friday and Saturday as cooler air is ushered in for the end of the weekend. A few showers and the 60s return by Sunday.