A sunny and warm start to the week

Weather

Beautiful Fall weather… mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures through the end of the work week.

TODAY: High pressure will keep us sunny and mild Monday afternoon. Highs today will top out in the upper-70s and low-80s.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy and cool overnight. Morning lows Tuesday will bottom out in the mid-40s.

EXTENDED: Sunny to partly cloudy for Tuesday with again very mild temperatures. There is a small chance for rain showers Tuesday along and west of the continental divide. Then lots of sunshine and warm through the start of the weekend. Cooler temps and showers by Sunday.