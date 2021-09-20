Partly cloudy skies and much cooler Monday and Tuesday

Weather

Partly cloudy, breezy and much cooler for Monday afternoon… along with a chance for showers.

TODAY: A cold front will swing across southern Colorado today bringing breezy and cooler conditions with high temperatures in the low to mid-70s.

TONIGHT: Clearing skies and chilly overnight as morning lows fall into the low and mid-40s. Mountain valleys will fall into the low-30s.

EXTENDED: Continued cooler conditions for Tuesday afternoon. High pressure will build across the region with a significant warming trend as Fall arrives on Wednesday. And the weather looks mild and dry through the end of the week.