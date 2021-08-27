Mainly sunny and hot Friday and Saturday… milder Sunday

Weather

Drier conditions Friday, while temperatures remain hotter than average.

TODAY: Mainly sunny and hot once again. Forecast highs are 92 for Colorado Springs and 96 in Pueblo this afternoon. The best chance for any showers and thunderstorm will be around far southern Colorado.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild overnight lows. Saturday morning starts will be in the low to mid-60s.

EXTENDED: Sunny and hot for Saturday with a cool down for Sunday. Highs Saturday will remain in the mid and upper-90s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Sunday and temperatures will be some ten degrees cooler. Hot again by Monday.