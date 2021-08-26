An active day with showers, thunderstorms, and heat

Weather

Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms, paired with some very hot temperatures.

TODAY: Sunny and quiet early Thursday, with increasing clouds and afternoon storms. Colorado Springs looking at the low-90s and Pueblo in the mid-90s.

TONIGHT: Showers and storms may linger into the early morning hours of Friday. Mild temps overnight in the upper-50s and low-60s.

EXTENDED: Friday will feature plenty of sunshine and hot temperatures in the low to mid-90s. Hot Saturday with isolated showers and thunderstorms before slightly milder air arrives Sunday.