Mainly sunny and hot today… storms possible Thursay

Weather

Another day of sizzling summer heat with highs in the 90s and triple digits.

TODAY: Sunny, hot, and dry across southern Colorado Wednesday afternoon. Forecast highs of 91 in the Springs and 98 in Pueblo. Chances for precipitation remain very low today.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild overnight with morning starts in the low and mid-60s.

EXTENDED: Unsettled weather with afternoon and evening thunderstorms Thursday. Still hot, with highs in the 90s and low triple digits. Hot heading into the weekend Saturday… with a small cool down coming through on Sunday.