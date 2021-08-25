Skip to Content
Weather
By
today at 8:09 AM
Published 7:47 AM

Mainly sunny and hot today… storms possible Thursay

8-25 HIGHS

Another day of sizzling summer heat with highs in the 90s and triple digits.

TODAY: Sunny, hot, and dry across southern Colorado Wednesday afternoon. Forecast highs of 91 in the Springs and 98 in Pueblo. Chances for precipitation remain very low today.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild overnight with morning starts in the low and mid-60s.

EXTENDED: Unsettled weather with afternoon and evening thunderstorms Thursday. Still hot, with highs in the 90s and low triple digits. Hot heading into the weekend Saturday… with a small cool down coming through on Sunday.

Local Forecast / State Forecast / Video
Author Profile Photo

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content