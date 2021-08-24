Skip to Content
today at 7:52 AM
Published 7:29 AM

Another hot and sunny afternoon across southern Colorado

8-24 HIGHS

And the heat goes on… record setting heat possible Tuesday afternoon.

TODAY: A strong ridge of high pressure continues to heat things up across southern Colorado. Forecast highs of 94 and 100 for Colorado Springs and Pueblo today.

EXTENDED: Sunny, hot, and dry once again on Wednesday afternoon. We will see a slightly better chance for thunder showers Thursday afternoon and evening. Hot temperatures will carry us into the first half of the weekend, before the heat abates Sunday.

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

