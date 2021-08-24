Another hot and sunny afternoon across southern Colorado

Weather

And the heat goes on… record setting heat possible Tuesday afternoon.

TODAY: A strong ridge of high pressure continues to heat things up across southern Colorado. Forecast highs of 94 and 100 for Colorado Springs and Pueblo today.

EXTENDED: Sunny, hot, and dry once again on Wednesday afternoon. We will see a slightly better chance for thunder showers Thursday afternoon and evening. Hot temperatures will carry us into the first half of the weekend, before the heat abates Sunday.