HOT! Sizzling summer temps through the end of the week

Partly cloudy and hot temperatures for the rest of the week.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and hot Monday afternoon. Highs in the low-90s for Colorado Springs and the mid-90s for Pueblo. Thunderstorms chances are low today with about a 10% chance for isolated activity.

TONIGHT: Temperatures will be mild during the overnight hours. Morning starts Tuesday will be in the low and mid-60s.

EXTENDED: Colorado will continue to bake under a large dome of high pressure. Highs will be in the mid and upper-90s and triple digits through Saturday. The best chance for showers and thunderstorms will arrive Thursday afternoon.

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

