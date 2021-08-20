A beautiful start to the weekend… sunny and warm

Weather

Milder temperatures and sunshine for your Friday afternoon.

TODAY: An upper level trough of low pressure will continue to usher in milder temperatures rolling into the weekend. Highs Friday in the mid-80s and low-90s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and mild overnight with morning lows Saturday in the low and mid-50s.

EXTENDED: Sunny to partly cloudy Saturday afternoon with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the mountains. Highs Saturday will be in the low and mid-80s. Temperatures will jump by some ten degrees by the end of the weekend.