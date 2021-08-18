Hot midweek temps with showers and storms in the forecast Thursday

Weather

Partly cloudy, hot, and hazy Wednesday afternoon.

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies with the best chance for showers and thunderstorms in the mountains to our west. Highs today will top out in the mid and upper-90s across southern Colorado.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and mild overnight, with morning lows in the upper-50s and mid-60s. Showers and storms will continue overnight across western Colorado.

EXTENDED: A slightly better chance for storms on Thursday. Still, a bulk of the wet weather will remain north and west of Colorado Springs. Temperatures will begin a downward trend heading into Friday and Saturday… with highs Friday in the mid-80s and low-90s.