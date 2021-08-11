Hot and hazy today, a better chance for thunderstorms Thursday

Weather

Another day with hot temperatures and hazy skies. Storm chances remain low this afternoon.

TODAY: Sunny to partly cloudy skies with temperatures ranging from the upper-80s to the low triple digits Wednesday afternoon.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and mild temps as we work overnight into Thursday morning. Morning starts will be in the low to mid-60s.

EXTENDED: A more active weather pattern is setting up for the end of the work week and the weekend ahead. Scattered showers and thunderstorms can be expected starting Thursday afternoon and through the weekend. Temperatures will also be a bit milder with highs in the upper-80s and low-90s.