Smoky and hazy Monday afternoon

Weather

Warm and hazy Monday afternoon with highs in the low to mid-80s.

TODAY: Sunny to partly cloudy skies, along with smoke and haze. Most of the thunderstorms today will remain west over the higher terrain.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies heading overnight with morning lows Tuesday in the upper-50s and low-60s.

EXTENDED: An increasing chances for thunderstorms across the I-25 corridor Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will remain below average in the low to mid-80s through Wednesday. A drier and warmer weather pattern for the end of the week and weekend.