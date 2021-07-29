Sunny and hot through Friday… but cooler this weekend

Weather

Sunny and hot the next couple of days... with cooler temperatures this weekend.

TODAY: High pressure maintains control over our weather pattern with a bulk of the moisture being pushed to our west. High temperatures today will top out in the mid and upper-90s and low-100s.

TONIGHT: A warm summer evening with clear to partly cloudy skies. Mild lows Friday morning in the mid and upper-60s.

EXTENDED: Hot again Friday with a significant cool down this weekend. Isolated thunder showers will be possible Friday along the I-25 corridor with most of the storms further to the west. Rain shower and storms chances ramp up Saturday and Sunday as temps fall. Highs by Sunday will fall into the mid and upper-70s.