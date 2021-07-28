The heat continues through Friday

Weather

Sunny skies and hot temperatures marching ahead through the end of the work week.

TODAY: Sizzling summer temperatures once again Wednesday afternoon with highs in the low to mid-90s and low-100s. Shower and thunderstorm chance remain low.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and very mild overnight with morning lows in the low to mid-60s.

EXTENDED: Hot and basically dry through Friday. Significant changes this weekend with elevated chances for rain showers and thunderstorms along with much cooler temperatures. Highs on Saturday will drop into the mid-80s and low-90s. Cooler yet by Sunday with highs in the upper-70s and low-80s.