Mainly sunny and hot the next several days

Weather

Sunny to partly cloudy and hot Monday afternoon with highs in the upper-80s and low-90s.

TODAY: Isolated showers are possible but most of the action will remain west of the I-25 corridor.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild overnight with morning lows in the low to mid-60s.

EXTENDED: High pressure will continue to build across the area the next few days, and that will push monsoonal moisture further to our west through the middle of the week. High temperatures will climb into the mid and upper-90s and a few triple digits by the middle of the week.