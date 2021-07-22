Mainly sunny and hot Thursday afternoon

Weather

Mainly sunny and hot along the I-25 corridor, with showers and thunderstorms further west over the higher terrain.

TODAY: Hot Thursday with highs in the 90's. The best chance for showers and thunderstorms will be along the continental divide.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and mild overnight lows in the mid-60s.

EXTENDED: Chances for showers and thunderstorms ramping up Friday and Saturday. Still very hot on Friday with 90s and low-100s in the forecast. Milder temperatures and a better chance for thunder showers on Saturday with highs in the mid-80s and low-90s.