Typical summer heat with afternoon thunderstorms heading into the weekend

Weather

Sunny to partly cloudy skies with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms Friday.

TODAY: High pressure continues to dominate the weather pattern over southern Colorado. Highs today will max out in the upper-80s and low to mid-90s. Showers and storms will kick off between 2 PM and 7 PM.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild overnight. Morning starts will be mild on Saturday with lows in the upper-50s and low-60s.

EXTENDED: Warm temperatures ahead for the weekend with highs in the upper-80s and 90s. Isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will remain warm to hot through the middle of next week.