Strong storms possible Wednesday afternoon

Weather

Numerous showers and thunderstorms can be expected Wednesday afternoon and evening.

TODAY: Increasing afternoon cloudiness with numerous showers and thunderstorms. Highs today will range from the lower-80s around Colorado Springs to the low-90s for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Thunder showers may linger tonight across the eastern plains. Overnight lows will drop into the upper-50s and low-60s.

EXTENDED: Scattered showers and thunderstorms can be expected again on Thursday afternoon. Shower and storm chances diminishing as we head into the weekend with warming temperatures. Highs Saturday and Sunday will range from the upper-80s to the mid-90s.