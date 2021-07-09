Skip to Content
Sweltering summer heat Friday. Cooler this weekend

Mainly sunny and very hot Friday afternoon. Milder temperatures heading into the weekend.

TODAY: High pressure dominated Friday with temperatures climbing into the mid-90s and low-100s. Chances for late day storms remains low.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and warm overnight with morning lows in the low and mid-60s.

EXTENDED: Cooler air arrives for the weekend. Highs temperatures will dip into the 80s Saturday and Sunday. Warming next week with a return of monsoonal moisture.

