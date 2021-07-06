Numersous showers and thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening

Weather

We'll go from partly cloudy to mostly cloudy Tuesday afternoon with numerous showers and thunderstorms.

TODAY: Highs today will be in the low to mid-80s for Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms will drop south this evening and diminish after 9 PM.

EXTENDED: A quieter weather pattern Wednesday along with mild temperatures. Big warming trend Thursday and Friday with highs back into the mid and upper-90s. Cooler again for the weekend