Numersous showers and thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening
We'll go from partly cloudy to mostly cloudy Tuesday afternoon with numerous showers and thunderstorms.
TODAY: Highs today will be in the low to mid-80s for Colorado Springs and Pueblo.
TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms will drop south this evening and diminish after 9 PM.
EXTENDED: A quieter weather pattern Wednesday along with mild temperatures. Big warming trend Thursday and Friday with highs back into the mid and upper-90s. Cooler again for the weekend
Comments