Warm Monday with afternoon storms possible

Weather

Scattered showers and thunderstorms the next two days.

Today: Clear skies to start the day with temperatures in the low 60s along the I-25 corridor. Mostly sunny skies through the morning helping temperatures warm nicely, to about 87 in Colorado Springs and 92 in Pueblo. Increasing clouds during the afternoon with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely for most valley areas.

Extended: The trend of unsettled afternoon continues on Tuesday with a slight drop in temperatures, only into the low 80s in El Paso County and Pueblo. By Wednesday conditions will dry out and warm up with highs even pushing into the 90s and low 100s by Thursday. By the end of the week, we'll see a return in the scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms.